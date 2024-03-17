LIVE UPDATES: Gaza Death Toll Rises To Over 31,500 As Doctors Struggle To Provide Medical Care To People In Rafah

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula Online

Doha, Qatar: At least 31,645 Palestinians have been killed and 73,676 wounded by Israeli attacks in Gaza since October 7, announced the Palestinian Health Ministry today.

Meanwhile, aid agencies are warning nearly 600,000 people are on the brink of famine.

Parallelly, in the occupied West Bank, Israeli forces have arrested eight Palestinians in overnight raids.

[11:14am Doha Time] Gaza death toll rises to 31,645

Palestinians search the rubble of the Tabatibi family home following overnight Israeli bombardment west of the Nuseirat refugee camp in the central gaza Strip on March 16, 2024. (Photo by AFP)

[11:00am Doha Time] Doctors in Rafah struggle to provide care for patients

Volunteer doctors say they're struggling to provide medical care to people in Rafah, southern Gaza.

The UN says 1.5 million Palestinians have sought shelter in Rafah after Israel's intense attacks in northern and central Gaza.

Rafah lacks the healthcare facilities to treat this many people and a shortage of medicines and supplies is worsening the suffering.

“It's impossible for medical facilities to accommodate this number of patients. We're operating in a camp housing around 1.5 million people. We receive medications to cover a week, but they run out in just one day,” Ahmed Saad, volunteer at medical point in Rafah, said.

Samar Gregea, a displaced Palestinian from Gaza City, said:“We're facing shortages of medications, especially pediatric medicines. There are a lot of patients in the camp, with all children suffering from malnutrition, and the widespread presence of hepatitis A. Children require foods high in sugars, like dates, which are currently unavailable.”



Palestinians react at the Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital in Deir al-Balah where relatives pulled from the rubble of the Tabatibi family home were transported on March 16, 2024, following overnight Israeli bombardment west of the Nuseirat refugee camp in the central gaza Strip. (Photo by AFP)

[9:45am Doha Time] Eight Palestinians arrested by Israel in occupied West Bank

Israeli forces have arrested eight Palestinians in overnight raids across the occupied West Bank, local news sources said.

The arrests took place in Qalqilya, Hebron and Jenin after Israeli forces stormed the cities and raided Palestinian homes.

According to the Commission of the Prisoners and Ex-Prisoners Affairs, Israeli occupation forces have arrested about 7,605 Palestinians from the West Bank since October 7.

[9:15am Doha Time] 'We cannot eat, or drink, and aid is very scarce'



Boys look on as they wait with displaced Palestinians queueing to receive food donated by a charity organisation ahead of the fast-breaking "iftar" meal during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan, in Rafah in the southern gaza Strip on March 16, 2024. (Photo by SAID KHATIB / AFP)

While some aid is being airdropped or delivered by sea, experts, NGOs and residents say it's nowhere near enough to meet the needs of millions of Palestinians.

“The situation is so bad that no one can imagine it, and the ship, even if it helps, will be a drop in the ocean, because the entire region is in need of aid, and people are competing to take aid from the shore,” Zahr Saqr, a displaced Palestinian, said.

Airdrops have caused chaos, with several people killed by falling pallets when parachutes failed to open.

“We keep waiting for aid. This is not a solution, whether by ship or by plane. We saw planes dropping aid and people fighting over it. There are some children who drowned in the sea for aid,” Wael Miqdad, a Khan Younis resident, said.

Aid agencies are warning nearly 600,000 people are on the brink of famine.

“The living situation is very bad. We cannot eat, or drink, and aid is very scarce. They told us there is aid in the south, but it is very scarce,” Iman Wadi, another displaced Palestinian, said.