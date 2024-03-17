Jordan's Electrical Load Hits 3400 Megawatts On Saturday

Amman, March 17 (Petra) -- The recorded electrical load decreased on Saturday, reaching 3400 megawatts, according to recent data released by the National Electric Power Company.The figure stands in contrast to the peak load registered during the current winter period, which reached 4050 megawatts.Last August, Jordan saw its highest recorded electrical load in the kingdom's history, reaching 4220 megawatts.

