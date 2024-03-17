2500 Cyclists From 23 Indian States Compete In HCL Cyclothon 2024

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Noida, India, 17 March 2024: HCL, a globally renowned conglomerate, successfully concluded the HCL Cyclothon in the city today with over 2500 people cycling from 23 states across India. Among them were 150 professional cyclists, 1325 amateurs, and 1000 green riders. Over 100 police personnel also participated in the green ride. The race kicked off from Gaur Chowk towards Noida - Greater Noida link road covering an extended loop of 13.5 km. Roshni Nadar Malhotra, Chairperson of HCLTech, and Shikhar Malhotra, Director of HCL Corporation and CEO and Vice-Chairman of HCL Healthcare, also participated in the Amateur Race in 27 km and 55 km categories respectively.



The cycling event was organized in association with the Government of Uttar Pradesh and under the aegis of the Cycling Federation of India. The event maintained its status as one of the largest cycling events in the country with the biggest prize money cap of Rs. 33.6 Lakhs. There was a 10% increase in the prize money with a significant increase in the amateur category prize.



The theme of HCL Cyclothon 2024 was #ChangeTheGear, emphasizing the transformative power of cycling and its positive impact on individual well-being and environmental sustainability. With this initiative, HCL aims to connect with the cycling community and promote it as both a sport and a healthy lifestyle choice.



One of the winners of HCL Cyclothon said, â€œCrossing the finish line at the HCL Cyclothon was more than just a victory; it was a testament to the power of dedication and the joy of pushing one's limits.â€



Sundar Mahalingam, President of Strategy at HCL Corporation and a participant in the Amateur (27 KM) category, said, â€œAt HCL, we are thrilled by the overwhelming response and success of this year's HCL Cyclothon, with a significant increase of more than 100% in participants from 2023. This growth is a testament to HCLâ€TMs belief in multiplying the potential of individuals through collaboration and a shared purpose. We are proud to support an initiative that promotes not only physical well-being but also a sense of community and healthy competition."



This yearâ€TMs event witnessed an expanded line-up of categories, ensuring the participation of individuals across all age groups and skill levels. More than policemen, RWA residents and 50 college girls from nearby villages also pedaled alongside the cyclists to promote cycling as a healthy lifestyle choice. Participation in the Green Ride category exceeded by more than double.



About HCL



Founded in 1976 as one of Indiaâ€TMs original IT garage start-ups, HCL is a pioneer of modern computing with many firsts to its credit, including the introduction of the 8-bit microprocessor-based computer in 1978 well before its global peers. Today, the HCL enterprise has a presence across varied sectors that include technology, healthcare and talent management solutions and comprises three companies - HCL Infosystems, HCL Technologies and HCL Healthcare. The enterprise generates annual revenues of over US$13.1 billion with over 224,756 employees operating across 60 countries.

