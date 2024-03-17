Russia's Combat Losses Up To 430,740 - Ukraine's General Staff

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian invasion forces are believed to have suffered combat losses amounting to 430,740 since the incursion on February 24, 2022,

including 1,160 Russian soldiers and officers killed or wounded in action in the past day alone.

That's according to the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces, Ukrinform reports.

Also, the Ukrainian Defense Forces have destroyed 6,790 Russian main battle tanks (+11 in the past day), 12,997 (+24) armored fighting vehicles, 10,634 (+28) artillery systems, 1,017 MLR systems, 720 (+1) anti-aircraft warfare systems, 347 warplanes, 325 helicopters, 8,272 (+4) operational and tactical-level UAVs, 1,922 cruise missiles, 26 warships/cutters, a submarine, 14,073 (+49) vehicles and fuel tankers, and 1,723 (+11) units of specialized equipment.

The latest reports on enemy losses are being verified, the General Staff added.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, the Ukrainian Air Force hit four enemy manpower and weapons clusters, while missile forces hit a command post, two clusters, and an air defense system in the past day.