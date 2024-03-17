Russian Shelling Of Selydove Leaves Elderly Woman Wounded

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) An elderly woman was wounded in the Russian shelling of Selydove, Donetsk region, on the evening of March 16.

The Selydove City Council said this in a post on Facebook , according to Ukrinform.

“At around 21:30, Russian troops shelled the town of Selydove, causing a shrapnel wound to a woman born in 1953. She received first aid and was taken to hospital,” the post says.

The enemy shelling damaged administrative buildings, apartment blocks, private houses, and power lines in the town.

On Sunday, March 17, at around 01:30, Russians shelled the village of Tsukuryne. The buildings of the enterprise were damaged, and a fire broke out. There were no casualties.

As reported by Ukrinform, on March 12, Russians struck at Selydove, wounding two women.