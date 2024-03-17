Two Agricultural Enterprises Damaged As Enemy Attacks Odesa Region With Drones

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) At night, the enemy once again attacked the Odesa region with combat drones - two mothballed agricultural enterprises were damaged and industrial buildings were destroyed.

Oleh Kiper, the head of the Odesa Regional Military Administration said this in a post on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

“The Russians launched Shaheds from temporarily occupied Crimea. Unfortunately, there were hits. In the Odesa district, two mothballed agricultural enterprises were damaged. Fires broke out and industrial buildings were destroyed. The fires were quickly extinguished. No people were injured," Kiper wrote.

According to him, the intensive work of the air defense forces lasted for three hours: drones entered from the Black Sea and maneuvered between residential buildings and the industrial districts of Odesa.

Russian shelling ofleaves elderly woman wounded

It is noted that Ukraine's air defenses destroyed 13 Shahed-131/136 unmanned aerial vehicles over the Odesa region.

As reported, work continues in Odesa at the site of the March 15 missile attack, with 64 damaged buildings reported.

Illustrative photo