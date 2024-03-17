               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Russian Army Shells 14 Settlements In Kherson Region Overnight, Four Wounded


3/17/2024 5:09:04 AM

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In the past day, Russian invaders shelled 14 settlements in the Kherson region, injuring four civilians.

Oleksandr Prokudin, the head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration, said this in a post on Facebook, according to Ukrinform.

Russians shelled Tiahynka, Shliakhove, Beryslav, Zolota Balka, Dudchany, Antonivka, Osokorivka, Olhivka, Veletenske, Yantarne, Sadove, Stanislav, Havrylivka, and Kherson.

Two multi-storey buildings, four private houses, port infrastructure, and cars were damaged.

Four people were injured as a result of Russian aggression.

As reported by Ukrinform, on 16 March, Russian troops attacked Beryslav with drones, injuring two people.

