Russian Army Shells 14 Settlements In Kherson Region Overnight, Four Wounded

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In the past day, Russian invaders shelled 14 settlements in the Kherson region, injuring four civilians.
Oleksandr Prokudin, the head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration, said this in a post on Facebook, according to Ukrinform.
Russians shelled Tiahynka, Shliakhove, Beryslav, Zolota Balka, Dudchany, Antonivka, Osokorivka, Olhivka, Veletenske, Yantarne, Sadove, Stanislav, Havrylivka, and Kherson. Read also:
Two agricultural enterprises damaged as enemy attacks Odesa
region with drones
Two multi-storey buildings, four private houses, port infrastructure, and cars were damaged.
Four people were injured as a result of Russian aggression.
As reported by Ukrinform, on 16 March, Russian troops attacked Beryslav with drones, injuring two people.

