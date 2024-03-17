Russian Army Shells 14 Settlements In Kherson Region Overnight, Four Wounded

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In the past day, Russian invaders shelled 14 settlements in the Kherson region, injuring four civilians.

Oleksandr Prokudin, the head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration, said this in a post on Facebook, according to Ukrinform.

Russians shelled Tiahynka, Shliakhove, Beryslav, Zolota Balka, Dudchany, Antonivka, Osokorivka, Olhivka, Veletenske, Yantarne, Sadove, Stanislav, Havrylivka, and Kherson.

Two agricultural enterprises damaged as enemy attacksregion with drones

Two multi-storey buildings, four private houses, port infrastructure, and cars were damaged.

Four people were injured as a result of Russian aggression.

As reported by Ukrinform, on 16 March, Russian troops attacked Beryslav with drones, injuring two people.