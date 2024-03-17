               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Qarabagh FC's Lunyov Refuses To Play In English Premier League


(MENAFN- AzerNews) "Qarabagh" goalkeeper Andrey Lunyov had the opportunity to play in the English Premier League.

Azernews reports that the 32-year-old goalkeeper said this in his statement to the Yutube channel of Sergey Tirtyshny.

The Russian player did not hide that he wanted to compete in this championship.

"I had an option when I was in "Bayer 04". My friend said that it is possible to go to "Newcastle" and become the third or fourth goalkeeper there. I refused."

It should be noted that Andrey Lunyov moved to "Garabagh" in August 2023. His current contract runs until the end of the season.

