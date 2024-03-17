Qarabagh FC's Lunyov Refuses To Play In English Premier League

(MENAFN- AzerNews) "Qarabagh" goalkeeper Andrey Lunyov had the opportunity to play
in the English Premier League.
Azernews reports that the 32-year-old
goalkeeper said this in his statement to the Yutube channel of
Sergey Tirtyshny.
The Russian player did not hide that he wanted to compete in
this championship.
"I had an option when I was in "Bayer 04". My friend said that
it is possible to go to "Newcastle" and become the third or fourth
goalkeeper there. I refused."
It should be noted that Andrey Lunyov moved to "Garabagh" in
August 2023. His current contract runs until the end of the
season.
