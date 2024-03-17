Voting In Presidential Elections In Russia Ends Today

(MENAFN- AzerNews) It is the last day of presidential elections in the Russian Federation.

According to Azernews, polling stations will be closed at 20:00 Moscow time (19:00 Baku time). Preliminary results will be announced one hour after the end of voting.

It should be noted that the voting process outside the Federation began on March 1. Voting in polling stations across the country started on March 15. Four candidates - Vladimir Putin, Vladislav Davankov, Leonid Slutsky and Nikolai Kharitonov - are competing for the highest chair.