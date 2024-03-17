Voting In Presidential Elections In Russia Ends Today

(MENAFN- AzerNews) It is the last day of presidential elections in the Russian
Federation.
According to Azernews, polling stations will be closed at 20:00
Moscow time (19:00 Baku time). Preliminary results will be
announced one hour after the end of voting.
It should be noted that the voting process outside the
Federation began on March 1. Voting in polling stations across the
country started on March 15. Four candidates - Vladimir Putin,
Vladislav Davankov, Leonid Slutsky and Nikolai Kharitonov - are
competing for the highest chair.
