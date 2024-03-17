US Investigates Meta For Possible Role In Illicit Drug Sales On Facebook

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Meta faces chaos as vendors advertise unapproved medications on its platforms, despite efforts to remove flagged ads and cooperate with law enforcement and FDA, Azernews reports, citing foreign media sources.

According to a report published Sunday, citing sources familiar with the investigation and obtained documents, prosecutors issued subpoenas last year. These court orders require individuals involved in the investigation to appear before a grand jury. The prosecutors have since been asking questions as part of a criminal probe. Further, the report cites prosecutors who have also requested records related to "violative drug content on Meta's platforms and/or the illicit sale of drugs via Meta's platforms," according to the subpoenas.