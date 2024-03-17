US Investigates Meta For Possible Role In Illicit Drug Sales On Facebook

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Meta faces chaos as vendors advertise unapproved medications on
its platforms, despite efforts to remove flagged ads and cooperate
with law enforcement and FDA, Azernews reports, citing foreign
media sources.
According to a report published Sunday, citing sources familiar
with the investigation and obtained documents, prosecutors issued
subpoenas last year. These court orders require individuals
involved in the investigation to appear before a grand jury. The
prosecutors have since been asking questions as part of a criminal
probe. Further, the report cites prosecutors who have also
requested records related to "violative drug content on Meta's
platforms and/or the illicit sale of drugs via Meta's platforms,"
according to the subpoenas.
