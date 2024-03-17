CBK: USD Stabilizes At KD 0.307, EUR Down To KD 0.334

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, March 17 (KUNA) -- The exchange rate of US Dollar stabilized on Sunday against the Kuwaiti Dinar at KD 0.307 while the Euro went down by 0.41 percent to KD 0.334 compared to Thursday, said Central Bank of Kuwait (CBK) on Sunday.
CBK indicated in its daily bulletin that the Pound Sterling went down to KD 0.391, the Swiss Franc to KD 0.347 while the Japanese Yen stabilized at KD 0.002 (end)
