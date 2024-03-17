               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Kuwait Amir Congratulates Ireland On Nat'l Day


3/17/2024 5:06:27 AM

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, March 17 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Amir Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah sent a cable of congratulations on Sunday to the President of the Republic of Ireland Michael Daniel Higgins on his country's national day.
His Highness the Amir wished the Irish President long-term health and wellness, and further progress and prosperity to Ireland and its people. (end)
