Kuwait Amir Congratulates Ireland On Nat'l Day

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, March 17 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Amir Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah sent a cable of congratulations on Sunday to the President of the Republic of Ireland Michael Daniel Higgins on his country's national day. His Highness the Amir wished the Irish President long-term health and wellness, and further progress and prosperity to Ireland and its people. (end) za

