Kuwait PM Congratulates Ireland On Nat'l Day

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, March 17 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Kuwaiti Prime Minister Sheikh Dr. Mohammad Sabah Al-Salem Al-Sabah sent, Sunday, a cable of congratulations to the President of the Republic of Ireland Michael Daniel Higgins on his country's national day. (pickup previous) za

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.