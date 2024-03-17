Embracing The Blessings Of The Month Of Ramazan: Journey Of Spiritual And Physical Renewal

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer)

By Dr Syed Riyaz Ahmed

As the crescent moon heralds the arrival of Ramazan, Muslims around the world embark on a sacred journey of fasting, prayer, and reflection.



This holiest month in the Islamic calendar holds profound significance, not only in spiritual realms but also in the realm of human well-being, as illuminated by the teachings of the Holy Quran.

The Quran, revered as the ultimate guide for Muslims, emphasizes the importance of Ramadan as a period of self-discipline, self-reflection, and spiritual growth. It is during this month that the Quran was revealed, marking a time of heightened divine connection and guidance. In Surah Al-Baqarah (2:183), believers are commanded:“O you who have believed, decreed upon you is fasting as it was decreed upon those before you that you may become righteous.”

The wisdom encapsulated in this verse transcends mere ritualistic observance; it speaks to the profound transformation fasting can bring about in individuals and communities. Ramazan serves as a spiritual detox, purifying the soul from worldly distractions and fostering a deeper connection with Allah.

But the benefits of Ramazan extend beyond the spiritual realm. Fasting, when approached with mindfulness and moderation, offers a multitude of physical benefits, both apparent and hidden. From improved metabolic health to heightened mental clarity, the effects of fasting are well-documented in scientific literature.

For patients suffering from non-communicable diseases such as obesity, diabetes, hypertension, etc. Ramazan fasting can be particularly beneficial when managed under medical supervision. Contrary to common misconceptions, fasting during Ramadan can actually improve glycemic control, reduce insulin resistance, and promote weight loss in individuals with diabetes and obesity.

During the fasting period, the body undergoes metabolic adaptations that optimize energy utilization and promote cellular repair. Insulin sensitivity improves, leading to better blood sugar control, while levels of inflammation decrease, reducing the risk of chronic diseases such as cardiovascular disease.

Moreover, fasting encourages healthier lifestyle choices, including mindful eating and increased physical activity, which are essential components of disease management and prevention. By abstaining from food and drink during daylight hours, individuals are compelled to reevaluate their relationship with food, fostering greater awareness of hunger cues and nutritional needs.

However, it is imperative for individuals with pre-existing medical conditions to consult healthcare professionals before embarking on fasting during Ramadan. Medical guidance ensures that fasting is conducted safely and effectively, with appropriate adjustments made to medication regimens and dietary plans.

In essence, the teachings of the Holy Quran and the practice of fasting during Ramazan serve as a holistic prescription for human well-being, addressing the needs of the body, mind, and soul. As believers engage in acts of worship and self-discipline during this sacred month, they also reap the physical and spiritual rewards that come with aligning oneself with divine wisdom.

As we embark on this journey of self-discovery and renewal, let us heed the timeless wisdom of the Quran and embrace the blessings of Ramadan with gratitude and humility. In doing so, we not only nurture our bodies and minds but also cultivate a deeper sense of compassion, empathy, and unity with our fellow human beings.

Dr Syed Riyaz Ahmed is Consultant Diabetologist and Obesity Medicine at Paramount Polyclinic Hawal Srinagar