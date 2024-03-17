On World Sleep Day, Godrej Interio reveals plans to expand its mattress category

(MENAFN- Adfactors PR) Bengaluru, 15th March 2023: Godrej & Boyce, the flagship company of the Godrej Group, announced that its business Godrej Interio, plans to expand its mattress category to 250 cr in next 3 years. The leading furniture solutions brand will be focusing on enhancing their portfolio of mattresses across all price ranges and diversifying into related categories like sofa beds, mattress beds, bases, and accessories for optimal posture support. With a strong focus on wellbeing, the brand has recently launched a series of innovative mattresses ranging from the Air Sense mattress, featuring a removable and washable 3D Silver Mesh® top for optimal breathability and temperature regulation. Furthermore, our patented Posture Support Mattress, equipped with Pressure Neutralising Zones®, offers versatile support tailored to individual body weights.

Dev Sarkar, Senior Vice President (B2C), Godrej Interio said, “In India, the rising stress and anxiety of modern life are reshaping the mattress industry. We firmly believe that quality sleep is intricately linked to good health, elevated living, and enhanced productivity. A supportive mattress forms the cornerstone of rejuvenating sleep, ensuring individuals awaken refreshed and revitalized. Recent controlled trials have delved into cushion designs' impact on sleep quality, pain relief, and spinal alignment, underscoring the mattress's pivotal role. At Godrej Interio, we integrate meticulous research into our design ethos, epitomized by our Pressure Neutralising and 3D Silver Mesh technology, along with our focus on cutting-edge foam materials. With a commitment to innovation and customer well-being, we are poised to grow our mattress category by 20% CAGR for the next 3 years.



The increasing spending capacity of individuals, rising awareness about the importance of mattresses on overall health and sleep quality are some of the key factors driving the market.”



As per the HomeScapes study conducted by Godrej Interio, one out of every three participants (33%) views their home as a sanctuary—a retreat for personal time, relaxation, sleep, meditation, self-care, and enjoying moments in the balcony garden. Recognizing the pivotal role of sleep in the overall well-being, the market has shifted from traditional mattresses to a diverse range, reflecting changing consumer preferences influenced by travel experiences. The market has experienced a shift from traditional coir mattresses to a diverse array, including Pu Foam, Bonded Foam, Memory Foam, Latex, and various spring variants like Bonnel and Pocket. Godrej Interio addresses this demand with its Accupadic range, featuring the Aqmatic Mattress (available in Bonnel and Pocket Spring variants). More than just offering comfort, this mattress contributes to optimal blood circulation and quick recovery from muscle strain. Elevate your sleep with the Accupadic Aqmatic Mattress—embracing a new level of comfort and well-being.

On the occasion of the World Sleep Day, the brand is offering customers discounts up to 15% or a chance to win exciting gifts (pillows/comforters etc.) up to Rs.22,000.







