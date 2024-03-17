Sustainable concrete solutions: AUS faculty research aligned with UN goals

(MENAFN- AUS) Sharjah, UAE., March 15, 2024 – At the forefront of construction innovation, Dr. Sherif Yehia, Professor of Civil Engineering at American University of Sharjah (AUS), and his research team have embarked on a mission to extend the service life of concrete structures while promoting sustainability.



To meet these objectives, the team’s approach involves utilizing locally available materials and developing concrete mixes tailored to withstand harsh local environmental conditions. This results in the creation of more durable structures with lower maintenance costs, directly contributing to a more sustainable construction industry. Significantly, the work aligns with United Nations' Sustainable Development Goal 9, "Industry, Innovation and Infrastructure," and Goal 11, "Sustainable Cities and Communities."



Joining Dr. Yehia in this research are Dr. Akmal Abdelfatah, Dr. Farid Abed and Dr. Sami Tabsh from the AUS Department of Civil Engineering and Dr. Nasser Qaddoumi from the Department of Electrical Engineering, as well as undergraduate and graduate students.



"Our research is a testament to our commitment to advancing sustainable construction practices. Our work is in perfect alignment with the UAE's sustainability goals and the UN's global vision for a more sustainable future," said Dr. Yehia.

Their research has already achieved significant milestones, including the development of concrete mixes utilizing recycled concrete aggregate and lightweight aggregates, the reduction of cement consumption through supplementary cementitious materials, and the creation of concrete mixes suitable for rehabilitation and strengthening applications. Additionally, the team has developed 3D concrete printing mixes and customized concrete blends for specialized applications such as electromagnetic shielding, anti-static flooring, cathodic protection and de-icing.

Currently, the research team is actively engaged in structural evaluations of elements constructed using these advanced concrete mixes. These findings hold the potential to impact the construction industry by offering effective solutions to control concrete cracking and address sustainability and durability concerns.

"Our research extends beyond theory; we actively collaborate with the construction industry, encouraging the adoption of these advanced concrete mixes developed at AUS. Our ultimate aim is to foster a more sustainable, innovative and resilient construction sector for the benefit of society and the environment," said Dr. Abdelfatah, a research collaborator.



Dr. Yehia’s research portfolio also includes a collaborative research project on the construction of an innovative precast building made of conductive concrete, designed to shield against electromagnetic pulses and electronic sabotage.







MENAFN17032024007194015449ID1107986744