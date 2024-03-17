Wipro Expands Partnership with Nutanix to Launch a New Nutanix Business Unit

(MENAFN- Procre8)

Dubai, UAE, 14th March, 2024 – Wipro Limited (NYSE: WIT, BSE: 507685, NSE: WIPRO), a leading technology services and consulting company, and Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ: NTNX), a leader in hybrid multicloud computing, today announced the launch of a new Nutanix-focused business unit. Together, they will help mutual clients accelerate their digital and hybrid multicloud journeys and maximize the value of their Nutanix Cloud investments.



The new business unit will combine the industry expertise of Wipro FullStride Cloud with Nutanix Cloud Platform to enhance joint solution engineering and expand go-to-market strategies. The engagement aims to enhance agility, speed, and innovation for enterprises and help them build more powerful, resilient, and agile cloud operating models. This commitment is aligned to Wipro’s broader strategy of driving growth through strategic partnership and a multi-year plan to jointly target this multi-billion-dollar market opportunity across cloud infrastructure, IT applications, edge, and AI computing.



Tarkan Maner, Chief Commercial Officer, Nutanix, said, “In the hybrid multicloud era, enterprises need a unified platform to securely and efficiently run their applications and data anywhere. We are partnering with Wipro to leverage our combined strengths and help large enterprises implement digital transformation strategies. Together, we aim to empower enterprises with intelligent cloud capabilities, maximizing the benefits of their technology investments. This includes faster time to market, a competitive edge, and improved efficiency and security.”



Leveraging shared ecosystem partners, the new business unit will address the increasing demand for hybrid multicloud, modernized application and database platforms, hybrid end-user computing, AI computing, and edge modernization solutions. This alliance will involve consulting, design, and engineering to provide cutting-edge solutions for customers. The Nutanix-powered joint offerings, including AI-ready infrastructure solutions for the enterprise, will seamlessly integrate with Wipro's ai360 ecosystem initiatives, accelerating the development of collaborative solutions.



Jo Debecker, Senior Vice President, and Global Head of Wipro FullStride Cloud, Wipro Limited, said, “Wipro’s joint solutions, powered by Nutanix, will help clients across every major industry deliver new experiences and innovations to their end users. The dedicated business unit will play a pivotal role in harnessing the transformative capabilities of hybrid multicloud, while also actively contributing to the sustainability efforts by reducing energy consumption and carbon footprint in data centers.”



Wipro and Nutanix are partnering to offer digital transformation services in various sectors, focusing on banking, healthcare, and consumer and retail. Wipro will utilize its pool of domain experts, including those gained through acquisitions like Capco and Designit. Wipro will be significantly scaling the technical competency in Nutanix solutions for multicloud infrastructure, hyperconverged platforms, database services, AI computing, and end-user computing, and will have cross-trained professionals for these areas over the next two years.





