KRAFTON India Gaming Incubator (KIGI) Launches India’s Next Generation of Game Developers

(MENAFN- Edelman) New Delhi, 15th March, 2024: KRAFTON India, the maker of BGMI and one of the country’s largest gaming companies, is excited to announce the selection of the inaugural cohort for its recently launched KRAFTON India Gaming Incubator (KIGI). Announced by KRAFTON in October 2023, KIGI aims to provide mentorship for game development talent in India for a duration ranging from six months to a year, as well as grants of up to $150,000.

The inaugural cohort of KIGI is diverse and inclusive, consisting of talented individuals and teams passionate about game development. Over the next 6 to 12 months, these promising game developers will receive tailored mentorship, funding, and industry exposure to bolster their skills and contribute to India’s gaming landscape. By empowering the cohort to launch innovative titles, this program aims to diversify and expand the gaming landscape in India.

After a rigorous selection process, KIGI has selected two startups from a pool of exceptionally talented applicants across India. These startups represent a diverse range of action-adventure, cutting-edge PC, console and mobile games, showcasing the depth of creativity within India's gaming community.



The selection of the cohort was an exhaustive and grueling process, spread over months, indicating the calibre of startups KRAFTON was looking to incubate as part of its first cohort for KIGI. KRAFTON continues to evaluate applicants, and may consider further adding to its first cohort, depending on the quality of the applications and products being showcased, as part of the process.



With a host of applications having been received, and continued interest for the program, KIGI will continue to onboard more startups, with the upcoming second cohort being larger in size.



Anuj Sahani, Head of KRAFTON India Incubator Program and India Publishing Advisor, said “The launch of KIGI's first cohort marks a significant milestone in our commitment to fostering the gaming ecosystem in India. It consists of some of the most promising game developers from various corners of India. The selected startups stand out not only for their innovative gaming concepts but also for their determination to redefine the gaming landscape. We are eager to embark on this journey with them, providing tailored support and resources to amplify their success."



Spotlight on the Cohort:

• ReDimension Games, led by CEO, Pekrukhrietuo Pienyu, is developing "Sojourn Past," a compelling action-adventure game set for a 2024 release on Windows and consoles. Based in Kohima, Nagaland, the team's game promises an engaging mix of action, exploration, and narrative depth, in a game world filled with beautiful pixel art and emotive music.

• Shura Games, headquartered in Bangalore and spearheaded by its CEO, Shubham Bengale, introduces "Spice Secrets," a mobile game that blends culinary adventures with puzzle challenges, aiming to captivate a broad audience.



The KRAFTON India Gaming Incubator Program is committed to providing each startup with a personalized development pathway, including mentorship from industry experts in game development, design, marketing, and business strategy. The program emphasizes technical support, problem-solving, regular mentorship sessions, collaborative workshops, and feedback mechanisms to ensure their growth. With post-incubation support, KIGI aims to sustain the momentum of these burgeoning companies, contributing significantly to India's vibrant gaming ecosystem.







