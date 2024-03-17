Arabian Automobiles Boasts Compelling Nissan Ramadan Offers

(MENAFN- Cicero & Bernay A Communication Consultancy) Dubai, UAE, 15 March 2024 – Arabian Automobiles, the flagship company of the AW Rostamani Group and the exclusive dealer for Nissan in Dubai, Sharjah, and the Northern Emirates, is welcoming the Holy Month of Ramadan with exceptional offers across its model line-up.



The Nissan Patrol, Nissan's premier SUV, embraces the festive spirit with an appealing 0% profit rate for five-years, accompanied by the same-term Nissan warranty. This underscores Arabian Automobiles' commitment to delivering exceptional value.



This vehicle is engineered for performance enthusiasts who demand robustness even in the harshest environments, underpinned by the sophisticated Nissan Intelligent Mobility suite. It is luxuriously designed to Defy Ordinary, with its brand-new burgundy interiors reflecting its storied heritage and a duty to premium comfort.



The X-Trail, X-Terra, Pathfinder, and Nissan Z, along with the other Nissan models, come with an advantageous 0.99% per annum interest rate for four years, along with a five-year warranty, ensuring buyers enjoy both value and security.



For fleet customers, selected models like the URVAN, Kicks, Altima, and Sunny include terms of up to five years of service, ensuring long-term reliability and customer satisfaction. The service package is tailored for fleet operators, addressing their unique needs, ensuring peace of mind, and optimizing the operational efficiency.



Arabian Automobiles is extending operational hours beyond Iftar during Ramadan, showcasing our commitment to customer satisfaction by accommodating their changing needs and routines. Our introduction of a thoughtful pick-up and drop-off arrangement during these extended hours reinforces our dedication to enhancing convenience for valued clientele. This service, combined with enticing offers like up to 60% off on parts for additional repairs, amplifies the customer value experience.



Moreover, the campaign includes a 5% discount on all service contracts and exclusive tyre deals that come with Amazon gift vouchers worth up to AED 400. The flexible 'Pay Later with Tabby' option adds to the ease, allowing customers to manage their finances without immediate pressure.



Customers are encouraged to explore these promotions by visiting their nearest service centres and taking advantage of our extended service hours from Sunday to Thursday and Saturday (8:00 am to 2:00 pm & 8:00 pm to 10:00 pm), as well as on Friday from 8:00 am to 2:00 pm. They can also book their Nissan service appointment hassle-free by calling 800-NISSAN or visiting nissan-dubai





