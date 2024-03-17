Shipping costs surge amid Red Sea tensions, Korean exports increase

(MENAFN) Recent data has revealed a notable surge in shipping container costs from Europe to South Korea, with a significant 40 percent increase recorded in February. According to statistics provided by the South Korean customs agency, the average expense of shipping a 40-foot container from Europe to South Korea spiked by 38.7 percent month-on-month, reaching 1.24 million won (USD934.16) last month. This sharp rise in shipping expenses underscores the impact of ongoing tensions in the Red Sea region on global trade routes.



Furthermore, shipping costs from South Korea to the European Union experienced an 11.4 percent increase, reaching 4.69 million won in February. The persisting tensions along the Red Sea route, particularly attributable to attacks launched by Iran-backed Houthi rebels based in Yemen, have disrupted maritime traffic and compelled transport companies to seek alternative routes. As a consequence, shipping via sea routes has become less viable, leading to extended shipping durations and escalated costs.



In addition to the challenges posed by Red Sea tensions, rising shipping costs have also been attributed to the surge in Korean exports. As Korean exports witnessed growth, shipping costs to key destinations such as the West Coast and East Coast of the United States surged by 18.1 percent and 13.5 percent respectively in February. Similarly, shipping expenses to China rose by 4.6 percent, to Vietnam by 15.8 percent, and to Japan by 1.3 percent during the same period.



The reported figures encompass various components of shipping costs, including shipping rates, commissions, and other associated expenses reported by local export companies. This data underscores the multifaceted nature of the factors influencing shipping costs, ranging from geopolitical tensions to fluctuations in export volumes. As global trade dynamics continue to evolve amidst geopolitical uncertainties and economic fluctuations, monitoring shipping trends remains crucial for stakeholders across industries reliant on international commerce.

