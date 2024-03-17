Jared Kushner unveils plans for luxury real estate investments in Serbia, Albania

(MENAFN) In a notable development, Jared Kushner, the son-in-law of former US President Donald Trump and a key advisor during his tenure in the White House, has revealed his intention to delve into the luxury real estate sector in Serbia and Albania. This announcement follows revelations made by a Serbian Member of Parliament regarding the details of the proposed project in Belgrade, which gained further traction after being reported in an article by The New York Times.



Taking to the X website, Kushner expressed his satisfaction in unveiling the architectural designs for the prospective real estate ventures set to grace the landscapes of both the Serbian capital and the coast of Albania. Accompanying his statement were four images showcasing the envisioned designs for the lavish real estate complexes, offering a glimpse into the scale and ambition of the proposed developments.



The groundwork for this endeavor was laid earlier in the week when Aleksandar Jovanovic, a Serbian lawmaker known for his advocacy for environmental causes, disclosed that the Serbian government had initiated discussions regarding a potential collaboration with entities affiliated, as he claimed, with the Kushner family. According to Jovanovic, the government had tasked Minister of Construction Goran Visic with overseeing the negotiation of a "memorandum of understanding" pertaining to the proposed projects. However, Visic clarified that while the matter is not clandestine, the memorandum has yet to be formally ratified.



The revelation of Kushner's interest in investing in the luxury real estate sector in Serbia and Albania underscores the growing allure of these regions for international investors seeking lucrative opportunities. As discussions progress and agreements are formalized, the implications of these ventures on the socio-economic landscape of both nations remain subjects of keen interest and scrutiny.

