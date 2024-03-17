Negotiations among Deutsche Bahn, train drivers' union indicate progress

(MENAFN) After months of stalemate that led to a series of strikes, the German railway company Deutsche Bahn and the train drivers' union have announced the resumption of negotiations regarding salaries. This development comes as a welcome relief following a prolonged period of tension and disruption caused by the labor disputes. Both parties have expressed their commitment to resolving the impasse through dialogue, with discussions being conducted within small committees and behind closed doors. Statements from the social partners described the negotiations as intensive yet constructive, instilling confidence in the prospect of reaching a resolution in the coming week.



Notably, the Train Drivers Union has opted to refrain from further strikes during this negotiation period, a decision aimed at fostering an environment conducive to productive talks. The union's series of six strikes in recent months had precipitated significant unrest, highlighting the urgency of addressing the underlying grievances. Among the key demands put forth by the union is a reduction in the work week from the current 38 hours to 35 hours, while maintaining full pay.



In response, Deutsche Bahn has tabled proposals aimed at addressing the union's concerns. These proposals include wage increases of up to 13 percent, signaling a willingness on the part of the company to meet the demands of its workforce. Furthermore, Deutsche Bahn has offered the possibility of reducing the work week to 37 hours starting in 2026, demonstrating a proactive approach to accommodating the union's requests while ensuring the sustainability of operations. As negotiations progress, both parties remain committed to reaching a mutually beneficial agreement that not only addresses the immediate issues at hand but also lays the groundwork for a more harmonious and productive relationship moving forward.

