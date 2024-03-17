JMI Invites Applications For Civil Services Aspirants

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, March 17 (IANS) The Residential Coaching Academy (RCA), Centre for Coaching and Career Planning, Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) on Sunday invited applications for free coaching (with a hostel facility) for the preparation of the Civil Services (Preliminary-cum-Mains) Examination 2024.

RCA gave good results in previous years, with Shruti Sharma topping and securing All India Rank 1 in the Civil Services Examination 2021. Since its inception, RCA has given over 600 selections in civil services and other central and state services.

Candidates from minority, SC, ST and women communities can apply for this programme. The last date to submit the application form (online only) is 25th May 2024.

The university will conduct entrance examinations at the ten centres Delhi, Srinagar, Jammu, Hyderabad, Guwahati, Mumbai, Patna, Lucknow, Bengaluru, and Malappuram.

Detailed information about the format of the entrance test, eligibility, test centres, facilities available, etc., are available on the website