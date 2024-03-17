Longines Hathab: Al Ajami, Al Kaabi Shine In Round 9

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Faleh Suwead Al Ajami topped the Medium Tour contest while Hussain Ali Al Kaabi clinched the Small Tour honours in the ninth round of the Longines Hathab Qatar Equestrian Tour on Friday night. Al Ajami guided Steyburn to clinch the Medium Tour victory while Saeed Nasser Al Qadi secured second place astride Carrera Denfer. Sheikh Khalifa Al Thani booked third place following an impressive performance astride Ireland VDL.

Earlier, Al Kaabi steered Contenta Della Verdina in two flawless routines to win the event which saw a whopping 60 contenders in action. Mohammed Jabor Al Naimi (Casanova) came second, while Mohammed Saeed Haidan (Miss Chili) completed the podium in Small Tour.

Meanwhile, in the Medium Tour team event, ExxonMobil (Al Ajami/Steyburn, Sheikh Khalifa/Ireland VDL, Salmeen Sultan Al Suwaidi/Casper) outperformed their competitors, securing the first place, followed by the NK Café and the Al Salam Store teams, who finished in second and third places respectively. Mohammed Abdullah Al Marri (Whistler) and Fatima Bader Al Darwish (Al Dafna) emerged victorious in the Future Riders classes.