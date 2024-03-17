F4 Saudi Arabia Championship At Lusail International Circuit

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula
Faisal Alkabbani, Omar Aldereyaane and Federico Al Rifai all won a race each at the F4 Saudi Arabia Championship yesterday.
Under the lights at the Lusail International Circuit, Italian-born Emirati driver Rifai emerged on top in the Race 1 with Oscar Wurz and Andrej Petrovic finishing second and third respectively.
In the Race 2, Saudi's Alkabbani won ahead of Amna Alqubaisi and Wurz, while Race 3 was clinched by Aldereyaane with Alkabbani coming second and Petrovic third. The championship took place for the first time in Qatar.
MENAFN17032024000063011010ID1107986704
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.