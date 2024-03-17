F4 Saudi Arabia Championship At Lusail International Circuit

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Faisal Alkabbani, Omar Aldereyaane and Federico Al Rifai all won a race each at the F4 Saudi Arabia Championship yesterday.

Under the lights at the Lusail International Circuit, Italian-born Emirati driver Rifai emerged on top in the Race 1 with Oscar Wurz and Andrej Petrovic finishing second and third respectively.

In the Race 2, Saudi's Alkabbani won ahead of Amna Alqubaisi and Wurz, while Race 3 was clinched by Aldereyaane with Alkabbani coming second and Petrovic third. The championship took place for the first time in Qatar.