Qatar Strongly Condemns Attack On Hotel In Mogadishu, Somalia

Doha, Qatar: The State of Qatar expressed its strong condemnation and denunciation of the attack that targeted a hotel in the Somali capital, Mogadishu, which resulted in deaths and injuries.

In a statement on Sunday, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs reiterated the State of Qatar's firm stance that rejects violence and terrorism, regardless of the motives and reasons.

The Ministry expressed the State of Qatar's condolences to the families of the victims and the government and people of Somalia, wishing the injured a speedy recovery.