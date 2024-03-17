Prime Minister Of The Kingdom Of Belgium Leaves Doha

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA
Doha, Qatar: Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Belgium HE Alexander De Croo left Doha Sunday morning, after a visit to the country.
His Excellency and the accompanying delegation were seen off upon departure at the Doha International Airport by Ambassador of the State of Qatar to the Kingdom of Belgium HE Khalid bin Fahad Al Hajri and Ambassador of the Kingdom of Belgium to the State of Qatar HE William Asselborn.
