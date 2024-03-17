MES Students Shine At Storytelling Contest

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Junior Section students of MES Indian School bagged the first and second positions in a recently concluded storytelling competition held at Bright Future International School.

MES students Alloulou Turki Okla and Maryam Muneer emerged victorious, demonstrating their remarkable storytelling abilities and captivating the audience with their narratives.

Okla of Class IV-P with her seamless storytelling style and ability to engage the audience won the first position in the Arabic storytelling contest. Muneer, also of Class IV-P, won second position in the English storytelling category.

The competition which was conducted to foster creativity and develop communication skills among young students had witnessed enthusiastic participation of contestants from various schools across the country.

Congratulating the winners for their exceptional accomplishments, the school principal remarked that through initiatives like these, the school continues to provide avenues for students to showcase their innate skills and pursue their passions.