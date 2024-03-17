Israeli inflation falls amid the financial impact of conflict

(MENAFN) The Israeli Central Bureau of Statistics announced on Friday a slight decrease in the annual inflation rate, which dipped from 2.6 percent in January to 2.5 percent in February. This adjustment aligns closely with expectations, as a Reuters poll had anticipated a similar decline to 2.5 percent for the previous month. Additionally, the Consumer Price Index (CPI) experienced a month-on-month decrease of 0.4 percent in February compared to January.



The ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas in Gaza has cast a shadow over economic growth, contributing to the moderation of inflationary pressures. The repercussions of the conflict have reverberated through various sectors of the Israeli economy, influencing consumer behavior and expenditure patterns. Consequently, this has had a dampening effect on inflation, as subdued economic activity and uncertainty in the region weigh on price dynamics.



Despite these challenges, Israeli authorities continue to monitor economic indicators closely and implement measures aimed at mitigating the impact of external shocks on the domestic economy. As the situation evolves, policymakers remain vigilant in addressing emerging economic trends and safeguarding the stability of the financial system amidst geopolitical uncertainties.

