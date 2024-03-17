UAE, Hungary ink USD7B deal to transform Budapest's landscape

(MENAFN) In a significant display of international cooperation and investment, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) has inked a groundbreaking agreement with the State of Hungary, valued at USD7 billion. The deal aims to spearhead the transformation of a neighborhood within the Hungarian capital, Budapest, into a vibrant hub of innovation and commerce.



Central to the ambitious project is the development of what promises to be the tallest tower in Europe, alongside the creation of a sprawling, cutting-edge shopping mall. Mohamed Alabbar, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Eagle Hills Group, emphasized that this endeavor transcends mere real estate investment. Rather, it stands as a testament to the UAE's profound respect and admiration for Hungary's rich historical legacy, vibrant cultural scene, and the unwavering ambition of its people to shape a brighter future.



Alabbar further underscored Hungary's vast potential and its deeply entrenched cultural heritage, highlighting the country's appeal as a strategic investment destination. Collaborating closely with the Hungarian government, Eagle Hills Real Estate Company is poised to leverage its expertise to revitalize a partially abandoned railway station, a move hailed by Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjártó as a pivotal step towards urban rejuvenation.



The signing of this landmark agreement between Hungary and the UAE marks the beginning of a transformative journey, one that promises to not only redefine Budapest's skyline but also invigorate its economic and cultural landscape. Through strategic partnerships and bold initiatives, both nations are poised to unlock new opportunities for growth and prosperity, setting the stage for a dynamic and thriving future.

