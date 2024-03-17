Avacus Sowaka (SWK), A MPC Wallet, Listed On Bitmart Exchange

(MENAFN- TimesNewswire ) BitMart, a global digital asset trading platform, listed and debuted Avacus Sowaka (SWK) on February 19, 2024, for all BitMart users. The SWK/USDT trading pair was officially available for trading at 10:00 (UTC).







What is Avacus Sowaka (SWK)?

Avacus Sowaka (SWK) is a pioneering project in the Web3 space, offering a comprehensive super app that integrates a multi-chain wallet, social media functionalities, and Web3 advertising. Through its innovative approach, Avacus aims to revolutionize the way users interact with the decentralized web, providing a seamless experience for managing assets, connecting with DApps, and communicating with other users. The project's vision is to create a world where individuals can establish new personas on Web3, disconnected from their real-world identities, and live solely on cryptocurrencies.

Why Avacus Sowaka (SWK)?

Avacus Sowaka (SWK) stands out for its unique combination of features and vision for the future of Web3. By integrating a multi-chain wallet with social media and advertising capabilities, the project addresses critical issues facing the decentralized web. Users can manage their assets, connect with DApps, and communicate securely with end-to-end encryption, all within a single app. Furthermore, Avacus's vision aligns with the growing demand for privacy and censorship-resistant platforms in the digital age.

About Avacus Sowaka (SWK)

Token Supply: 1,000,000,000 SWK

Token Type: ERC-20

Avacus Sowaka (SWK) is a groundbreaking project that brings together the best of Web3 technology in one convenient super app. With its multi-chain wallet, users can seamlessly manage their assets across different blockchain networks. The integrated social media functionalities allow users to connect and communicate with each other in a secure and decentralized environment. Additionally, Avacus's advertising capabilities open up new revenue streams for the project, which will be used to enhance the value of the SWK token through DAO governance.

