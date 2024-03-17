Several Palestinians Suffocated During Confrontations With Occupation Forces In West Bank

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) A number of Palestinians suffocated during confrontations that broke out with the Israeli occupation forces in Al-Khader town, south of Bethlehem in the occupied West Bank.

The occupation forces stormed into Al-Khader town and stationed near Dar Musa neighborhood on the main road of Jerusalem-Hebron, local sources reported.

Confrontations broke out during which poison gas and sound bombs were fired causing a number of citizens to suffer from suffocation.

Furthermore, the occupation forces arrested four Palestinians after beating them in the Old City of Hebron.

The Israeli occupation forces also arrested a young man at Hatta Gate, one of the gates of Al-Aqsa Mosque. They also arrested a boy from al-Mudawwar village, south of Qalqilya.

At least 7,605 Palestinians were detained by Israeli occupation forces in the West bank since the start of the Israeli aggression on the Gaza Strip on October 7, according to detainees and ex-detainees affairs commission and the Palestinian prisoner society(PPS).

Various parts of the occupied West Bank and Jerusalem witness daily raids and incursions into villages and towns by the Israeli occupation forces, accompanied by confrontations, arrests, and the firing of live and rubber bullets and poisonous tear gas bombs. The pace of these campaigns increased in conjunction with the unprecedented and continuing Israeli aggression on the Gaza Strip since October 7.

MENAFN17032024000067011011ID1107986569