WHO: Any Israeli Attack On Rafah Will Lead To Humanitarian Catastrophe

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) World Health Organization (WHO) Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus called on the Israeli entity to refrain from launching a military attack on Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip, warning if this attack occurs, it will lead to a humanitarian catastrophe.

Ghebreyesus said on X platform, "Im gravely concerned about reports of an Israeli plan to proceed with a ground assault on Rafah. Further escalation of violence in this densely populated area would lead to many more deaths and suffering."

He added that "in the name of humanity, we appeal to Israel not to proceed and instead to work towards peace," considering that the evacuation process that the Israeli army intends to carry out before the attack is not a possible solution.

"The 1.2 million people in Rafah do not have anywhere safe to move to," he explained.

"There are no fully functional, safe health facilities that they can reach elsewhere in Gaza. Many people are too fragile, hungry, and sick to be moved again," he continued.

The Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) expressed fears that the catastrophic humanitarian situation in Gaza would slide to more severe levels if the Israeli entity launched a ground military attack on Rafah.

