Volcano Erupts In Iceland For The Fourth Time Since December

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The Icelandic Meteorological Office said that a volcano erupted Saturday night, for the fourth time since last December, releasing orange lava.

The Icelandic authorities warned weeks ago of an imminent eruption on the Reykjanes Peninsula, located south of the capital Reykjavik, which is the seventh volcanic eruption in this region since 2021.

The volcano last erupted in early February, cutting off heating for more than 20,000 people after roads and pipelines were severely damaged by lava flows, while its eruption in January destroyed several homes in a fishing town.

There are 33 active volcanoes in Iceland that face fire and ice simultaneously, which is the largest number of volcanoes in a European country.

MENAFN17032024000067011011ID1107986565