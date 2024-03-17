Fitch Ratings maintains Kuwait's "AA-" sovereign rating with stable outlook

(MENAFN) Fitch Ratings Agency has opted to uphold Kuwait's sovereign rating at "AA-" with a stable outlook, according to recent announcements from the Central Bank of Kuwait. The decision reflects confidence in Kuwait's robust financial position and remarkably strong external balance, attributes that underpin its overall creditworthiness.



Acknowledging Kuwait's economic landscape, Fitch Ratings emphasized the nation's heavy reliance on the oil sector and the considerable size of its public sector, both of which pose challenges for long-term sustainability. Furthermore, impediments to addressing persistent financial and economic stagnation, as well as hurdles in enacting legislation pertaining to financing sources and debt issuance, were highlighted as constraining factors.



In response to these challenges, the Kuwaiti government has outlined a comprehensive reform agenda, as detailed by Fitch Ratings. Notably, the current technocratic government has set forth a strategic work program spanning the years 2024 to 2027. This program is geared towards diversifying revenue streams away from oil, restructuring financial support mechanisms, and fostering greater private sector involvement to stimulate job creation for Kuwaiti citizens while alleviating fiscal pressures.



Among the initiatives outlined in the government's reform agenda is the introduction of a new liquidity bill, enabling the resumption of debt issuances. This move comes after the expiration of previous authorizations in 2017, signaling a proactive approach to managing Kuwait's fiscal affairs and ensuring continued access to capital markets.



The endorsement of Kuwait's sovereign rating underscores not only the nation's current financial stability but also its commitment to implementing proactive measures to address structural challenges and promote sustainable economic growth. As Kuwait charts its course towards economic diversification and fiscal resilience, these reforms are poised to shape its trajectory in the years ahead, positioning the nation for enhanced stability and prosperity.

MENAFN17032024000045015682ID1107986564