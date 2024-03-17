Saleh Al Hamad Al Mana Co Unveils Exclusive Ramadan Offers

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Celebrating the holy month of Ramadan, Saleh Al Hamad Al Mana Co., the exclusive agent of Nissan in Qatar, presents a diverse selection of offers on an acclaimed SUV line-up of Nissan models. Until April 10, customers can enjoy attractive monthly installments starting from QR999 for the Kicks, QR1,399 for the X-Trail, QR1,599 for the X-Terra, , and QR2,599 for the Nissan Patrol. These offers aim to provide exceptional value and unforgettable driving experiences during the holy month.

These limited-time Ramadan offers present an opportunity for customers to drive away in a new Nissan crossover or SUV. With our extensive network of showrooms and service centers across Qatar, both new and existing customers can access these exclusive offers.

The Ramadan package includes a host of practical benefits such as a five-year/300,000 KMs Nissan warranty, one-year/20,000 KMs service, up to four years comprehensive insurance, and free registration.

Nassim Mourani, General Manager of the Automotive Group at Saleh Al Hamad Al Mana Co., conveyed his excitement regarding the Ramadan promotions, stating:“As we immerse ourselves in the essence of Ramadan, we are delighted to introduce our latest offerings. These exclusive advantages embody our unwavering dedication to providing enhanced ownership value and memorable driving experiences. Through comprehensive service packages, extensive warranties, and meticulously chosen perks, our goal is to ensure every customer feels genuinely valued."

"As we pay tribute to this sacred month, Saleh Al Hamad Al Mana Company, as the exclusive representative of Nissan in Qatar, extends warm greetings to all, inviting you to join us in embracing the blessings of this special time.”

The 2023 Nissan X-TRAIL, available in both 5- and 7-seater configurations, has experienced

consistent demand, surpassing figures from 2022.

The Ramadan package in several accessories have emerged as favorites amongst customers in the region, with Illuminated Grille: Accentuating the X-TRAIL's bold front-end presence, the illuminated grille allows customers to add a touch of sophistication and flair to their SUV – capturing the attention of passersby during the day and night.

Roof Rail Crossbars: Boosting the versatility of the X-TRAIL, the Roof Rail Crossbars enables customers to carry additional cargo securely. This includes adventure enthusiasts seeking to transport bicycles or surfboards, and families requiring extra storage space for luggage or other essential items.

Splash Guards: Contoured to match the wheel openings, Splash Guards protect the paint of the X-TRAIL and avoid debris from scratching the finish. Outdoor enthusiasts who enjoy adventurous pursuits but are keen to maintain the striking appearance of their X-TRAIL are bound to find these beneficial. Protection within the X-TRAIL is offered through custom-fit floor and trunk mats that are securely held in place with a grommet hole/positioning hook system. Explore Nissan's Ramadan offers at Saleh Al Hamad Al Mana Co. showrooms- the exclusive agent of Nissan in Qatar- conveniently located across Qatar. For more information or to book your test drive, visit showrooms on Salwa Road, The Pearl, Al Sadd, Bin Omran, Barwa, and Al Khor or call 8000505.

Ramadan opening times are from Saturday to Thursday from 9 am until 2 pm and then from 8 pm until 12 am - Fridays from 8 pm until 12 am.