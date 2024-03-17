Amir Sends Congratulations To President Of Ireland

Doha, Qatar: The Amir HH Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani sent a cable of congratulations to President of the Republic of Ireland HE Michael Daniel Higgins on the occasion of his country's National Day.

