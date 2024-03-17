Crisis exacerbates as undernutrition takes over youngest children in northern Gaza

(MENAFN) In a troubling update, the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) has sounded the alarm over a dire situation unfolding in northern Gaza. According to their recent social media post, a staggering one in three children under the age of two in this region is now experiencing severe malnutrition. The gravity of the situation has prompted UNRWA to warn of an impending famine looming over the horizon.



This distressing revelation comes more than five months after the onset of the conflict in Gaza on October 7, which has left swathes of the territory devastated. The impact has been particularly severe on its 2.3 million residents, many of whom have been displaced and now find themselves grappling with a profound humanitarian crisis.



Reports from hospitals in Gaza paint a bleak picture, with some children succumbing to malnutrition and dehydration, underscoring the urgency of the situation. The looming threat of famine has prompted international bodies to closely monitor the evolving food insecurity situation. A forthcoming report is expected to shed light on the extent of the hunger crisis in Gaza, building on warnings issued as far back as December.



To officially declare a famine, specific criteria must be met, including severe food shortages affecting at least 20 percent of the population. Alarmingly, the current conditions suggest that one in three children is experiencing acute malnutrition, while the mortality rate due to hunger, malnutrition, and disease is also a cause for concern. As the situation continues to deteriorate, urgent action is needed to address the mounting humanitarian catastrophe in Gaza's most vulnerable communities.

