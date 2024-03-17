Delhi Excise Policy Case: ED Issues 9Th Summon To CM Arvind Kejriwal, Atishi Says 'PM Modi And BJP Don't Care About...'

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "The Enforcement Directorate on Sunday issued a ninth summons to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and asked him to appear before the federal agency on March 21 in the excise policy case.

The AAP supremo was granted bail by Delhi's Rouse Avenue court against arrest for skipping probe agency summons on a bail bond of ₹15,000 and a surety of ₹1 lakh in the money laundering case.

Kejriwal appeared before the court following a summons issued to him by the court based on two ED complaints in connection with the liquor policy case. He had moved the Rouse Avenue Court against the order passed by Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Divya Malhotra asking him to appear before her on March 16 a press conference here, Delhi Minister Atishi said Kejriwal has given a reply to all BJP leaders who were repeatedly saying that the chief minister is running away from the court and the federal agency.

“...Arvind Kejriwal went to court yesterday. He has given a reply to all the BJP leaders who were saying repeatedly that Arvind Kejriwal is running away from court and the ED...Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal has shut their (BJP leaders) mouth...,” she said.

Atishi said the BJP and PM Modi don't care about the legal proceedings, they only want to jail Arvind Kejriwal and stop him from campaigning ahead of the Lok Sabha elections.

“They don't want to wait for the court's verdict. They don't care about the law, the investigation, the justice, and the truth. That's only aim of the BJP, PM Modi, and the ED and CBI. That's why they have sent another summons to Arvind Kejriwal (in the excise policy case),” the AAP minister added.

So far, Kejriwal has skipped eight summons issued by the Enforcement Directorate in connection with the excise policy case. He has maintained that ED summons to him were \"illegal\". The AAP has accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of stamping out opposition parties and toppling governments to the ED, the agency wants to record Kejriwal's statement in the case on issues like the formulation of excise policy, meetings held before it was finalized, and allegations of bribery excise policy was aimed at revitalizing the city's flagging liquor business and replacing a sales-volume-based regime with a license fee for traders. It promised swankier stores and a better buying experience. The policy introduced discounts and offers on the purchase of liquor for the first time in Delhi Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena's move to order a probe into alleged irregularities in the regime prompted the scrapping of the policy. The AAP has accused Saxena's predecessor, Anil Baijal, of sabotaging the move with a few last-minute changes that resulted in lower-than-expected revenues senior AAP leaders, Manish Sisodia and Sanjay Singh, are already under judicial custody in the case.



