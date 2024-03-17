'Breach Of Trust,' FIR Filed Against Former Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel, Mahadev App Promoters

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Chhattisgarh Police have registered a case implicating former chief minister Bhupesh Baghel as a suspect in the Mahadev Online Book app scandal, valued at around ₹6,000 crore.

As per a report by Hindustan Times, Baghel faces allegations under multiple sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), including those related to cheating, criminal conspiracy, breach of trust, and forgery, he has been charged under sections 7 and 11 of the Prevention of Corruption Act. These charges were outlined in a First Information Report (FIR) filed by the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) in Raipur on March 4th to sources cited by HT, the case implicating Baghel has been filed following two references sent by the ED to the state police. These references were sent on January 8th and 30th of this year findings by the ED suggest the participation of high-level state government officials in facilitating the illegal activities of Mahadev, allegedly in exchange for \"protection money.\"Earlier on Wednesday, during an investigation into the Mahadev betting app case, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) revealed that several dummy accounts and fake bank entities were being used to invest nearly ₹1,100 crore in the stock market. Till the investigation is completed, the ED will keep these shares frozen on March 8, the Enforcement Directorate had made two fresh arrests in the Mahadev app-linked money laundering case in which various high-ranking politicians and bureaucrats from Chhattisgarh are alleged to have been involved Talreja and Suraj Chokhani were taken into custody on March 2 and March 3, respectively. A special Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) court sent them to ED custody till March 11, the agency said in a statement, the agency stated that funds allegedly obtained unlawfully through the Mahadev app were utilized for paying bribes to politicians and bureaucrats in Chhattisgarh, the home state of the primary promoters and operators of the app. To date, the ED has seized or frozen movable properties amounting to ₹1764.5 crore. Additionally, 11 individuals have been arrested in connection with the Mahadev betting app scam case Read: Chhattisgarh Assembly Elections 2023: Mahadev app, Corruption, Tribals' 'hand' slaps Congress. Know whyED had elarlier claimed that the promoters of the Mahadev app paid around ₹508 crore to former Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel. These allegations, made just ahead of the state assembly elections, were refuted by Baghel, who dismissed them as efforts to tarnish his reputation. The Congress party condemned the accusations as a political vendetta orchestrated by the Central government and Uppal, natives of Bhilai town in Chhattisgarh, are linked with the Mahadev online betting app, accused of facilitating illegal betting platforms.(With inputs from agencies)

