Mob Assaults Foreign Students For Offering Namaz Inside Gujarat University Hostel | Video

(MENAFN
- Live Mint) "A mob carrying sticks and knives stormed a Gujarat University hostel and attacked foreign students from African countries, Afghanistan and Uzbekistan for allegedly offering namaz. The incident took place when students gathered inside the hostel to offer Taraweeh - a namaz offered at night during Ramazan. The angry mob not only attacked the students but also damaged their laptops, phones and bikes cognisance of the incident, state home minister Harsh Sanghavi spoke to Gujarat's top police officers and directed them to arrest the accused people in the case on priority. He also ensured a fair probe in the matter, reported NDTV videos from the Gujarat University campus have been shared widely on social media. In the viral videos, the unidentified men can be seen attacking the students kicking their two-wheelers and damaging them. LiveMint couldn't independently verify the authenticity of the videos videos shared on social media also show accused people throwing stones at the hostel and hurling abuses at the foreign students. Whereas, students can be heard saying that they are“scared” and that what happened“is unacceptable”An argument broke between 20-25 unidentified men and university students on March 16 over offering Namaz, the police have registered an FIR against the accused and action will be taken against those involved, said Ahmedabad Commissioner of Police GS Malik. Nearly 300 foreign students are enrolled in different courses in Gujarat University, out of them 75 stay in A Block (Hostel), he added.“Yesterday, at around 10:30 pm a group of students were offering Namaz. Around 20-25 people came and asked them why they were offering Namaz here and should instead read it in the Masjid. An argument broke out between them, stones were pelted and their rooms were vandalised by the people who came from outside. Police took swift action and FIR has been registered against 20-25 people. Two students from Sri Lanka & Tajikistan are admitted to the hospital,” he told the media on Sunday to the NDTV website, the students said that there was no mosque on the campus, so they offered Taraweeh inside during Ramadan. The security guard of the hostel tried to control the mob but failed, said the students.“They attacked us inside the rooms too. They broke laptops, phones and damaged bikes,” NDTV quoted the students as saying. They also said that the police arrived half an hour after the incident, however, the mob had fled by that time. Injured students are currently undergoing treatment in the hospital and have informed the embassies incident has drawn sharp criticism from Hyderabad MP and All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen chief Asaduddin Owaisi, who has asked PM Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah about when the government will intervene in the matter to send a strong message.
MENAFN17032024007365015876ID1107986539
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.