Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Key Seats Of Rajasthan That Will Be Closely Watched

With the 2024 Lok Sabha election dates being announced, political parties in Rajasthan have ramped up their preparations, announcing candidates for various key constituencies in the state. As the electoral battle heats up, attention is focused on several significant seats across Rajasthan.

Key Constituencies

Jodhpur: Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, a two-time MP from Jodhpur, seeks re-election. In the previous election, he secured a landslide victory against Vaibhav Gehlot, son of former Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot. This time, the Bharatiya Janata Party has retained Shekhawat as its candidate, while Congress has nominated Karan Singh Uchiyarda.

Bikaner: Arjun Ram Meghwal, a prominent Dalit leader and Modi cabinet member, has represented Bikaner since 2009. Known for significant farmer movements, this constituency holds sway among Brahmin and Scheduled Caste voters. Meghwal is BJP's candidate, while Congress has fielded Govindram Meghwal.

Jaipur: As the state capital, Jaipur is a coveted 'VIP seat' in the Lok Sabha. Ramcharan Bohra, a two-time MP, has previously represented this constituency. Although typically a BJP stronghold, candidates from both BJP and Congress are yet to be announced.

Sikar: Sikar, dominated by Jats and farmers, has been represented by Swami Sumedhanand since 2014. Falling in the Shekhawati region, known for its heritage havelis, Sikar holds strategic importance. While Swami Sumedhanand Saraswati is BJP's candidate, Congress is yet to declare its nominee.

Kota-Bundi: Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla has been MP from Kota-Bundi since 2014, securing a significant victory in the 2019 elections. Kota, renowned as a coaching hub for medical and engineering aspirants, attracts students nationwide for exam preparation.

Election Phases

Rajasthan will witness elections in two phases, with voting for the first phase scheduled on April 19 and the second phase on April 26. As parties gear up for the electoral showdown, these key constituencies are poised to shape the state's political landscape.

