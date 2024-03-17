Lok Sabha Elections 2024: When Do Key Maharashtra Seats Like Mumbai And Nagpur Vote? Check Dates

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Maharashtra will go to polls in five phases in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, dates for which were announced by the Election Commission of India (ECI) on March 16. Spanning from April 19 to May 20, this electoral process will see citizens exercising their democratic rights amidst a carefully structured timeline, with the results slated for announcement on June 4.

The five-phase elections are scheduled on:

1. First phase: 19 April

2. Second phase: 26 April

3. Third phase: 7 May

4. Fourth phase: 13 May

5. Fifth phase: 20 May

Let us now take a look at some of the key seats in Maharashtra and know when they will go to vote:

Nagpur Seat: The first phase on April 19 will witness the electoral battle for the Nagpur seat, currently represented by Nitin Gadkari. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has expressed confidence in Gadkari's leadership, nominating him for re-election.

Baramati Seat: In the third phase scheduled for May 7, the spotlight will be on the Baramati constituency, presently held by Supriya Sule of the Sharad Pawar faction. Sule, the daughter of influential politician Sharad Pawar, is set to contest once again, potentially facing competition from Sunetra Pawar, the wife of Ajit Pawar.

Mumbai North Seat: Moving to the seventh phase on May 20, Mumbai North will witness Union Minister Piyush Goyal stepping into the electoral fray as the BJP's candidate.

Beed Seat: May 13 marks the fourth phase, with Beed becoming the battleground where Pankaja Munde, backed by the BJP, seeks re-election. Interestingly, Pritam Munde, Pankaja's sister, will also vie for the seat, making it a unique family contest.

Kalyan Seat: The fifth phase on May 20 earmarks the voting day for the Kalyan constituency. Notably, no candidates have been announced for this seat yet, leaving the electoral landscape open for intriguing developments.

Shirur Seat: The fourth phase on May 13 will witness the electoral contest in the Shirur constituency, currently represented by Amol Kolhe, aligned with the Sharad Pawar group.

Muslimeen (AIMIM), holds the Aurangabad seat.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has nominated Sudhir Mungantiwar as its candidate from Chandrapur, entrusting him to represent the party in the upcoming elections. Notably, the voting schedule for key constituencies in Maharashtra includes Aurangabad in the fourth phase on May 13, Amravati in the second phase on April 26, Chandrapur in the first phase on April 19, and Nashik in the fifth phase on May 20. Additionally, it's worth mentioning that Navneet Rana, an Independent candidate, currently serves as the Member of Parliament from Amravati, while Syed Imtiaz Jaleel, representing the All India Majlis-e-Ittehad