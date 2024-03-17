Luis Suarez Strikes Twice From Bench As Inter Miami Defeats DC United Without Lionel Messi

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Inter Miami secured a 3-1 victory over D.C. United in Major League Soccer on Saturday, with Luis Suarez emerging as the hero off the bench in the absence of Lionel Messi due to injury. Suarez, continuing his impressive form in MLS, netted two goals, marking his sixth goal in seven games for the South Florida club across all competitions. Despite Miami's previous struggles without Messi, coach Gerardo Martino opted to start Suarez and Jordi Alba on the bench. D.C. United initially took the lead through Jared Stroud, but Miami responded swiftly, with Leonardo Campana equalizing before Suarez's entrance in the 62nd minute. Suarez wasted no time in making an impact, scoring twice to secure the win for his team. Martino praised Suarez's contribution, highlighting his strategic decision to introduce him in the second half. The victory comes as a boost for Miami as they gear up for future challenges in MLS.

Other Major League Soccer news:

- Chicago Fire secured a thrilling 4-3 victory over Montreal, with Kellyn Acosta's wind-assisted stoppage-time winner stealing the show.

- Columbus Crew extended their unbeaten start to the season with a convincing 3-0 win over the New York Red Bulls.

- Los Angeles FC suffered a 2-0 defeat against Minnesota United, with the latter enjoying a positive start to the season under new manager Eric Ramsay.

- Phil Neville's tenure as head coach of the Portland Timbers began with a 1-0 loss to the Houston Dynamo.

- Despite Keaton Parks' sending off, New York City FC managed to hand Toronto FC their first defeat of the season with a 2-1 victory.