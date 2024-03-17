Actor Arundhati Nair Meets With Bike Accident In Thiruvananthapuram; Condition Critical

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Thiruvananthapuram: Actor Arundhati Nair met with a bike accident near Kovalam and is currently receiving treatment in a ventilator of a private hospital in the capital city. According to reports, Arundathi suffered severe injuries on her head in the accident.

Arundhati was involved in an accident while traveling with her brother on a bike. They were returning from an interview with a YouTube channel when they were struck by a vehicle that did not stop. The actor and her brother were left unattended on the road nearly an hour after the incident.

Meanwhile, TV actress Gopika Anil urged for medical assistance for Arundhati on social media.

Gopika wrote, "As she fights for her life in ventilator, the daily hospital expenses are becoming too huge to afford."

She added, "We are doing our part but that seems insufficient to meet the current hospital requirements. I request you all to kindly contribute the way you can so that it would be very helpful for her family. Thank you so much (folded hands emoji)."



Gopika also provided Arundhati's bank details for those willing to help.

Arundhati Nair embarked on her acting journey in Tamil cinema with her debut film "Ponge Ezhu Manohara" in 2014. She experienced a breakthrough in her career with her role alongside Vijay Antony in "Saithan" (2016). Additionally, she made her debut in Malayalam cinema as the lead actress opposite Shine Tom Chacko in the 2018 film "Ottakkoru Kamukan". Her most recent film appearance was in "Ahiyan Porkases", released last year.

