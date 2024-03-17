Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Uttar Pradesh To Vote In 7 Phases, Take A Look At When Key Seats Go For Polls

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Starting April 19, Uttar Pradesh (UP), the country's most populous state, will see Lok Sabha elections in seven phases.

West Bengal and Bihar will be the other two states holding seven-phase elections, in addition to Uttar Pradesh.

Voters in Uttar Pradesh

As many as 15.34 crore people will cast their votes to seal the fate of the candidates of 80 Lok Sabha seats.

In Uttar Pradesh, there are now about 15.34 crore voters, of which 8.17 crore are men and 7.17 crore are women. In addition, 6,638 voters identify as third gender and over 12.51 lakh as divyaang voters.

There will be 92,587 polling stations in the state and over 1.62 lakh polling booths

In first phase:

Eight parliamentary seats of Uttar Pradesh, namely Saharanpur, Kairana, Muzaffarnagar, Bijnor, Nagina (SC), Moradabad, Rampur, and Pilibhit, are scheduled to cast ballots in the first phase of the Lok Sabha polls on April 19, according per the schedule released by the Election Commission.

Also Read |

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: When do key Maharashtra seats like Mumbai and Nagpur vote? Check dates

In second phase : The eight parliamentary seats of Amroha, Meerut, Baghpat, Ghaziabad, Gautambuddh Nagar, Bulandshahr (SC), Aligarh, and Mathura will be covered by the second phase, which is scheduled on April 26.

In third phase : On May 7, ten parliamentary seats will be covered by the third phase: Sambhal, Hathras (SC), Agra (SC), Fatehpur Sikri, Firozabad, Mainpuri, Etah, Budaun, Aonla, and Bareilly.

In fourth phase : 13 constituencies-Shahjahanpur (SC), Khiri, Dhaurahra, Sitapur, Hardoi (SC), Misrikh (SC), Unnao, Farrukhabad, Etawah (SC), Kannauj, Kanpur, Akbarpur, and Bahraich (SC)-will be up for vote in the fourth round of the Uttar Pradesh Lok Sabha polls on May 13.

Also Read |

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Key seats of Rajasthan that will be closely watched

In fifth phase: Elections in 15 seats-Lucknow, Rae Bareli, Amethi, Jalaun (SC), Jhansi, Hamirpur, Banda, Fatehpur, Kaushambi (SC), Barabanki (SC), Faizabad, Kaisarganj, and Gonda-will take place on May 20 in the fifth round.

In sixth phase: Sultanpur, Pratapgarh, Phoolpur, Allahabad, Ambedkarnagar, Shravasti, Domariyaganj, Basti, Sant Kabir Nagar, Lalganj (SC), Azamgarh, Jaunpur, Machhlishahr, and Bhadohi are among the fourteen seats that will be up for election in the sixth round of the general elections. The sixth phase of voting will take place on May 25.

Explained: Why 2024 Lok Sabha elections will go on for 44 days

In seventh phase: On June 1, the seventh and final round of voting will take place. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will represent Varanasi, as will Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's pocketborough, Gorakhpur. The following parliamentary seats, in addition to Varanasi and Gorakhpur, are scheduled to hold elections in the seventh phase: Maharajganj, Kushinagar, Deoria, Bansgaon (SC), Ghosi, Salempur, Ballia, Ghazipur, Chandauli, Mirzapur, and Robertsganj (SC).

The counting of votes will be held on June 4. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) won 62 seats and its ally Apna Dal (S) two seats, brushing aside the challenge of the Samajwadi Party-Bahujan Samaj Party alliance.

Also Read: Lok Sabha Election 2024 to be held in 7 phases from April 19, counting on June 4



