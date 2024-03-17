SEXY PHOTOS: Yodha Actress Disha Patani Shows Off Her HOT Body In Beige Bodysuit

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Bollywood actress Disha Patani set the internet on fire after she shared a social media post where she was spotted in a beige bodysuit.

Disha Patani is once again making waves on social media with her sultry photo. Disha, who rose to prominence after appearing in MS Dhoni: The Untold Story, shared a stunning photo of herself, setting the internet on fire.



Disha looked stunning in her bold beige bodysuit. She looked effortlessly glamorous, striking the perfect combination of elegance and grace. She flaunted her curves and achieved the ideal stance.



Meanwhile, Disha Patani was most recently seen in Ek Villain Returns, with Arjun Kapoor, John Abraham, and Tara Sutaria.

Disha Patani is now appearing in Sagar Ambre and Pushkar Ojha's action movie Yodha, alongside Sidharth Malhotra and Raashii Khanna.

She will also appear in Nag Ashwin's action drama Kalki 2898-AD, which stars Deepika Padukone, Dulquer Salmaan, and Amitabh Bachchan.

