Ahead Of 1St 'Ruslaan' Song Drop, Makers Unveil Sizzling Aayush-Sushrii Poster

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, March 17 (IANS) The makers of 'Ruslaan' have just amped up the excitement for the film's upcoming first song 'Taade', which is to be released on March 19, by releasing a stunning poster from the video featuring lead star Aayush Sharma and Sushrii Mishra.

With its scintillating melody and soul-stirring lyrics, 'Taade' promises to be an earworm that will be hard to get off people's minds.

The poster offers a tantalising glimpse of the world that the film navigates. The song is being released on Saregama's YouTube channel. The much-awaited number is sung and scored by Vishal Mishra with lyrics by Shabbir Ahmed.

With its stellar cast, captivating storyline and mesmerizing music, 'Ruslaan' is poised to be an actioner that will leave the audience spellbound.

As the countdown to the 'Taade' release starts, the stage is set for a musical journey that will linger in the hearts of viewers long after the credits roll.

Leading man Sharma said, "Music has the unique power to touch hearts and souls. With our upcoming song 'Taade' from 'Ruslaan', we're excited to share a melody that we are in love with."

He continued by noting: "Vishal has done a phenomenal job and created a track that blends emotion and rhythm. Get ready to immerse yourself in the magic of 'Taade' as we get ready to unveil this enchanting composition to the world soon."

With Aayush Sharma, Sushrii Mishraa, Jagapathi Babu and Vidya Malvade in pivotal roles, 'Ruslaan' is directed by Karan L. Butani and produced by Sri Sathya Sai Arts. The film will be released in theatres on April 26.