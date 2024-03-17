CM Kejriwal Also Summoned By ED In DJB Case, Says Delhi Minister Atishi

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, March 17 (IANS) Delhi Minister Atishi on Sunday claimed that the Enforcement Directorate (ED) has issued two summonses to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal -- one in the alleged excise policy scam and the other in a Delhi Jal Board (DJB) case.

Sources in the ED said that two summons in the two different cases have been served to the Chief Minister. The sources said that CM Kejriwal has been asked to appear before the probe agency on March 18 in the DJB case while on March 21 in the excise policy case.

Minister Atishi said that CM Kejriwal had received another summons on the same day when election dates were announced (on Saturday) in connection with a "false" case linked to the DJB.

She further said that the timing of the summons suggested a deliberate attempt by the BJP to utilise agencies like the ED and the CBI to target their political adversaries.

“The essence of the statement is that there's a lack of clarity regarding the Delhi Jal Board case, which is seen as a tactic to hinder Kejriwal's campaign for the Lok Sabha elections by potentially arresting him,” said Atishi.

The summons came a day after a magisterial court granted bail to CM Kejriwal in complaints filed by the ED over non-compliance with the agency's summons issued to him in connection with a money laundering case related to the now-scrapped excise policy case. Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate (ACMM) Divya Malhotra of Rouse Avenue Court granted the Chief Minister relief on a bail bond of Rs 15,000 and a surety of Rs 1 lakh.

As per ED sources, the other summons has been issued under section 50 of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act in connection with the Delhi Jal Board case. The ED is investigating suspected illegal tendering within the Delhi Jal Board and the potential laundering of alleged proceeds of criminal activity.

More details were awaited.