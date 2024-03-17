McDonald's defies global operations halt amid technical issues, ensure no cybersecurity breach

(MENAFN) McDonald's encountered a widespread technical glitch on Friday, resulting in the suspension of operations across numerous branches worldwide, including locations in Japan and Australia. However, the fast-food giant swiftly reassured customers that the disruption was not attributable to a cybersecurity breach, allaying concerns about potential data security threats.



A spokesperson for McDonald's Holding Company in Japan disclosed that a significant number of McDonald's outlets in the country experienced an interruption in service, rendering them unable to process customer orders either in-store or via phone orders. The disruption was attributed to a systemic failure, prompting the company to initiate urgent efforts to rectify the issue and restore normal operations at the earliest opportunity.



The unexpected system failure has posed operational challenges for McDonald's, impacting its ability to serve customers and fulfill orders in key markets. Despite the disruption, the company has been proactive in addressing the issue and minimizing the inconvenience to customers, underscoring its commitment to maintaining operational resilience and customer satisfaction.



As McDonald's endeavors to resolve the technical malfunction and resume normal operations across affected branches, it remains focused on leveraging its resources and expertise to swiftly overcome the challenges posed by the disruption. In the absence of any cybersecurity breach, the company is actively working towards restoring seamless service delivery and ensuring a smooth customer experience across its global network of restaurants.

